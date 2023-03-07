Paving and pothole repair project along SR 41 this week near Cholame

A heads up for drivers, a paving and pothole repair project on State Route 41 from the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” in Cholame to the Kern County line will continue this week beginning Tuesday.

This will result in one-way reversing traffic control through Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be flaggers on both ends of the lane closure with a pilot car for travelers to follow. Work may continue two additional days next week depending on the weather according to Caltrans officials.

Travelers can expect delays up to 20 minutes. Message and directional signs are in place.

Caltrans asks drivers to please allow extra time for their commute through this area.