Drivers in the San Luis Obispo area can expect traffic delays on Highway 227 starting Monday.

Caltrans will begin a two-week project to resurface the highway in both directions from Crestmont Dr. to Biddle Ranch Rd.

Roadwork is set for Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with one-way reversing traffic control.

All work should be done by May 28th.