Work to pave an approximate six-mile stretch of road near California Valley is expected to last until August.

Caltrans says the $4.2 million project on State Route 58 stretches from west of Soda Lake Road to east of Boulder Creek Road.

One-way traffic control is in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and signs are up in the area letting drivers know of the work.

Crews will not be out on the Fourth of July.

Caltrans says delays of up to five minutes should be expected.