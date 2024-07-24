Paving project to bring lane closure on US 101

Southbound US 101 will be reduced to a single lane beginning Wednesday, August 7.

The area that will be impacted is located near Arroyo Hondo Vista Point in Santa Barbara County.

The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is scheduled to run through Friday, August 9.

Caltrans says that the lane is shutting down for a paving operation as well as the partial removal of temporary concrete barriers.

This work is part of a larger reconstruction project that is being done in response to early 2023 storm damage.

Caltrans advises drivers to be mindful of electronic message boards, flaggers, and highway workers throughout the construction zone.