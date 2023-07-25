Paving project to cause delays on Ocean Ave./Hwy 246 in Lompoc

Work on a roughly 2.5-mile stretch of Highway 246/Ocean Avenue in Lompoc may impact traffic over the coming months.

A grinding and paving project is expected to take place until September.

Caltrans says traffic in places will be impacted both day and night as lane closures will be in place.

The work, which also includes modifications to signal and lighting systems, started at V Street and will continue east \toward Home Depot at the Highway 1/246 intersection.

Caltrans says a single lane closure will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays through Fridays, lane closures will also be in place overnight from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect one-way reversing traffic control those days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and throughout the project, delays of up to 10 minutes in the areas work is being done.

Caltrans says the grinding portion of the project will take place during the overnight hours and will be loud at times.

No work is planned for the weekends.