Paving project to improve SR 246 begins on Monday.

A project to pave and improve State Route 246 from west of V Street to Highway 1 and on Highway 1 to the separation with West 12th Street in Lompoc will begin on Monday Oct. 31, 2022. It will continue each week until the project is completed in September of next year.

Roadwork will result in lane closures on State Route 246 and Highway 1 on Mondays through Thursdays from 8 AM to 4 PM and Fridays from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Signage will be in place to assist travelers. Delays will not exceed 10 minutes.

Cal Trans District 5 reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

Granite Construction Company of Santa Barbara is the contractor in charge of this $8 million project.