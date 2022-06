A paving project set for June 22 will cause a full closure of Highway 41 between Highway 46 East and Highway 33.

The highway is set to close at 6 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m.

Caltrans says people traveling northbound can detour onto Hwy. 46 East to Hwy. 33 North to Hwy. 41 just south of Kettleman City.

Travelers heading southbound can detour onto Hwy. 33 to Hwy. 46 East.