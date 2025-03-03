Paving projects underway to 'enhance' several streets in Santa Barbara

Several projects are underway in Santa Barbara, with more on the way, to enhance streets around the city.

The projects are expected to last through the end of March, with hours for closures dependent on weather conditions. As a result, drivers may experience road closures, detours and traffic delays.

Below is a detailed paving schedule, provided by the City of Santa Barbara:

City of Santa Barbara

State Street – Las Positas Road to Constance Avenue and Connecting Side Streets (Area A)

March 3 to 11: Las Positas Road to East Constance Avenue

March 12 to 13 (night work): Intersection of State Street and Las Positas Road (brown)

Garden & Olive Streets (Area B)

February 24 to 25: Garden Street from East Los Olivos to East Islay Streets (purple)

February 26: Olive Street from Anapamu to Sola Streets (purple)

Haley Street & Anacapa Street (Area C)

February 27 to March 6:

Haley Street from Bath Street to Garden Street (light blue)

Anacapa Street from Haley Street to Cota Street (light blue)

Mid-March night work:

Haley Street from Garden Street to Salsipuedes Street (dark blue)

Anacapa Street from Cota Street to Haley Street

Intersection of Anacapa & Gutierrez Streets

Cabrillo/Los Patos Roundabout (Area D)

March 17 to 20: Cabrillo Roundabout night work

San Andres & Canon Perdido Streets (Area E)

March 24 to 25:

San Andres Street from Carrillo Street to Canon Perdido Street (green)

Canon Perdido Street from San Andres Street to Marilla Avenue (green)