PCPA postpones summer production

Pacific Conservatory Theatre is postponing its summer productions and plans to return in the Fall.

Theatre organizers say the postponement is due to ongoing pandemic struggles, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.

The summer production of The Agitators is being postponed to October 2022. The revised dates are October 13 - 30.

Anyone who held previous tickets to the June - July production and has not been contacted, call 805-922-8313.

Organizers say the delay will allow them to continue delivering the high-quality professional productions their audience deserves.

For ticket details, click here.