Peacock struts through Nipomo, named city's 'mascot' with large community following

Community members in Nipomo are flaunting the town's unofficial mascot, Kevin the peacock.

Kevin is one of Nipomo's free-ranging peacocks and is being sited by community members in many different locations around town.

The bird has gained such a following with the community that a "Where's Kevin?" Facebook page was created. On this page community members can happily share their sightings of Kevin. As of Friday, the page had 160 members.

The most recent post being from the San Luis Obispo County Libraries Facebook page with pictures of a peacock visiting the Nipomo Library. "Kevin, one of Nipomo's fancy, friendly, free-ranging peacocks, paraded around the Nipomo Library lawn this week, delighting staff and patrons," the post said.

Scrolling through the page you can find posts of Kevin on cars, in people's backyards, their roofs and even walking around their porches via doorbell video.

It seems the California Highway Patrol has even gotten to know Kevin with posts showing their hazard report page of "Peacock in the roadway" near Tejas and Orchard Road in Nipomo.

The "Where's Kevin?" group is also offering t-shirts for order with the phrase "Kevin is my neighbor" and an image of a peacock.

It is unclear if Kevin is just one peacock being sighted, but one thing is for sure, he is beloved by neighbors, kids and local businesses.