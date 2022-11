One pedestrian is dead after being struck while crossing Hwy101 in Santa Barbara early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the incident at 1:50 a.m., and they pronounced the man dead at the scene. An oncoming car had struck him.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the highway, between the Patterson and Fairview Avenue entrances. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says that the area will remain closed for the next 2 hours.

CHP will investigate the death.