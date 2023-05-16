Pedestrian dies after being hit along Hwy 101 in Atascadero area

A man was killed after stepping into traffic along Highway 101 in the Atascadero area early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP spokesperson says around 2:19 a.m., a 32-year-old driver from Atascadero was heading northbound on the highway just north of Santa Rosa Road when a pedestrian who was in the center median stepped out directly in front of the Toyota Tacoma.

Officers say the driver was unable to even attempt to stop or avoid hitting the 25-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver called 911 and it does not appear he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.

The name of the pedestrian, who is reportedly from Atascadero, will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

The investigation to determine whether the man stepped into traffic intentionally or accidentally is currently underway.