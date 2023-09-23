Pedestrian dies after being hit along Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle along Highway 101 in the Santa Maria area Friday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes just south of Cat Canyon shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials say the pedestrian, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 101 in the area was closed shortly after the incident but according to CHP logs, appears to have reopened.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision but has not yet released additional information.