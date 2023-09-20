Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Goleta

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) - The sheriff's office says the Storke Road is back open.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Goleta Wednesday, fire officials say.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports crews were called to the area of Stork Road between Bollay and Santa Felicia around 3 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released few details about the incident but said a suspect has been located in connection with the hit-and-run.

One lane of Storke Road is closed while the investigation is underway.

