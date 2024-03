A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Friday night.

Santa Maria police say it happened shortly at around 9:25 p.m. on the 800 block of North Broadway.

Police say the pedestrian, identified so far only as a male, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information on the pedestrian or driver has been released by police.

Police expected N. Broadway between Alvin and McElhaney to be closed until around 3 a.m. Saturday as part of the investigation.