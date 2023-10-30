Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Santa Barbara off-ramp

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on a Santa Barbara offramp over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the Southbound Highway 101 Castillo Street offramp.

Officers report that for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the middle of the offramp when he was struck by a 2015 Honda Accord.

The pedestrian, whose name and age has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to CHP.

Officers say the driver, identified as a 56-year-old Santa Barbara resident, and his two passengers were unhurt.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors in the collision, although it remains under investigation, according to CHP.

