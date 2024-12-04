Pedestrian dies in vehicle collision in Santa Maria

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Santa Maria.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Orchard Street and Broadway.

Police say officers arrived to find the pedestrian down in the southbound lanes of Broadway.

He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Officer Medrano at (805) 928-3781, extension 1139.