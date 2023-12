A woman and her dog were killed early Saturday when they were hit by a vehicle in Santa Ynez.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 246 just east of Via Juana.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the woman and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound Highway 246 was closed as a result of the incident but reopened as of 8 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.