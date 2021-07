A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car while crossing Highway 101 near Santa Barbara.

According to officials, it happened early Sunday morning around 12:55 a.m. near the Garden Street on-ramp.

CHP reports the female pedestrian was in the center divider before getting onto the roadway. She was hit by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Highway 101 Northbound at State Street was closed following the incident.

CHP says the crash is still under investigation.