Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Atascadero; portion of El Camino Real closed

A portion of El Camino Real in Atascadero is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Atascadero police said a hard closure was in place for all southbound lanes of El Camino Real as of 2:30 p.m. at the Highway 41 off-ramp and Highway 101 on-ramp.

The collision occurred in front of Vons just south of El Camino Real, police said, but did not provide the extent of any injuries or make or model of the vehicle involved.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.