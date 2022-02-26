Pedestrian hit, injured in Nipomo

A Nipomo woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2:30 pm. on Jones Lane south of Black Lake Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a woman, 70, from Nipomo made a left-hand turn from Black Lake Canyon Road onto Jones Lane.

Officers say another woman, 71, from Nipomo was walking on Jones Lane when she was struck by the front of the vehicle and thrown to the ground.

The pedestrian's injuries were described as major, including a broken arm and head trauma.

No arrests were made.

