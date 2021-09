On Sunday around 1:15 p.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near Gaviota.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene about a mile south of Mariposa Reina.

Coroners declared the pedestrian dead at the scene. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli tweeted that train traffic would be affected by the incident.

The investigation into the death is currently ongoing.