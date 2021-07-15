Pedestrian hit, killed in Morro Bay

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Morro Bay Thursday.

Morro Bay police say it happened around noon.

While the location the person was found was described as the roundabout on Morro Bay Boulevard, police tell KSBY they believe the male pedestrian was hit further down the road.

Police said they’ve spoken with the driver, who is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic was backed up for a while, but the area is expected to be cleared by around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

