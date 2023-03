A person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in San Luis Obispo Monday night.

The collision happened at 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of Toro St. and Buchon St.

Police say that the pedestrian struck by the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for care.

The driver remained on the scene of the collision and cooperated with police.

Police say that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.