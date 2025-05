A person is fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Santa Maria Friday afternoon.

Santa Maria police say the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Betteravia near Target and the former David’s Bridal location. Police say a vehicle crashed, hitting a pedestrian on the sidewalk. Police described the pedestrian’s injuries as critical.

Officers were still on scene and were speaking with the driver as of 5:35 p.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.