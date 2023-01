A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a car Wednesday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say a 3-vehicle crash happened at 7:46 p.m. on Highway 135 near Foster Rd.

A car hit a female pedestrian.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No drivers involved required medical aid.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than an hour to clear the vehicles off the roadway.

Two northbound lanes of Highway 135 were closed while firefighters cleaned up.