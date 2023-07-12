Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Lompoc

Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Lompoc Tuesday night.

Lompoc police were called to the scene on Q Street and College around 9:48 p.m.

Officers say a man, whose age was not released, was walking northbound along Q Street and while trying to cross at W. College Avenue, was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a white, two-door car, reportedly took off.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in Santa Maria for treatment of major injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident, driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.