Pedestrian killed in fatal vehicle crash in Morro Bay

A pedestrian was killed in a fatal vehicle crash in Morro Bay yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Beach Street and Market Avenue.

Police officers responded to reports of a 77-year old female victim lying in the roadway. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 53-year-old San Luis Obispo county resident remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The victim's name will no be released until the family has been notified. The Morro Bay Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash, and is asking anyone with information to call.