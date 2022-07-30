Pedestrian killed after being struck by an alleged DUI driver in Lompoc

Lompoc Police Department responded to reports of a crash near 600 block of West Ocean Avenue at 1:49 A.M.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old woman on the roadway.

Investigators said the victim appeared she had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital where she died because of the severity of her injuries.

Police officers located the 31-year-old driver near the crash site and determined she was allegedly driving under the influence.

The driver, who has been identified by police as Angela Rose Cline, is in custody.

Cline is facing felony charges for causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.