Pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Paso Robles identified

Posted at 9:48 AM, Dec 21, 2022
California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed during a traffic collision in Paso Robles Friday night.

Officials say that 62-year-old Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles was killed after he ran across the southbound lanes of Highway 101, north of Hwy 46 East at 8:15 p.m.

Schaefer was hit by a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo.

He was then struck by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong.

Schaefer died at the scene of the crash. Neither driver was injured.

There were no arrests made.

