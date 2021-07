The pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara over the weekend has been identified by the coroner’s office as Nicole Marie Harris, 23, of Temecula.

The collision happened Sunday around 12:55 a.m. near the Garden Street on-ramp.

Harris, 23, was reportedly in the center divider before stepping onto the road where she was hit, according to CHP.

She died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.