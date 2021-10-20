Pedestrian seriously injured in Lompoc hit and run

Lompoc Police officers responded to reports of a hit and run Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 6:54 p.m. on East Pine Avenue.

When officers arrived they say they found a 65-year-old man down.

Police say the driver who struck the man fled the scene and was last seen turning northbound on North "H" street.

Police officers used nearby surveillance cameras to identify the vehicle. After several hours the vehicle was located at a local hotel. Officers obtained more surveillance and were able to identify the driver as 51-year-old Michael Moore. Officers witnessed Moore near his room and arrested him for fleeing the scene of an injury traffic collision, which is a felony

The pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805 736-2341.