Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that resulted in one person dead.

On Saturday around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of McClelland Street and Alvin Avenue where they located a pedestrian in the roadway who had been struck by a car.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital but later died due to his injuries. Police describe the victim as a Hispanic man, but his identity, age, and place of residence has not yet been released.

Police say all other people involved in the fatal collision remained on scene until officers arrived.

It is unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.