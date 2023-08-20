Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in Grover Beach

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Grover Beach early Sunday morning according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on the 800 block of South 4th St. in Grover Beach. Upon arrival, police say they found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Grover Beach Police officers and the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's office are conducting a death investigation.

Police say the identity of the pedestrian will not be released until the family members have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information or who witnessed the fatal incident is asked to contact Grover Beach Police at cscherrer@gbpd.org or at 805-473-4511.