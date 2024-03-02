Pedestrian struck, killed on El Camino Real in Atascadero

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Atascadero on Friday night.

An officer with the Atascadero Police Department said it happened near the intersection of El Camino Real and San Gabriel Road before 9 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

El Camino Real was shut down near the accident scene as officials investigated. The affected lanes were reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.