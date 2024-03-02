Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed on El Camino Real in Atascadero

An officer with the Atascadero Police Department said it happened near the intersection of El Camino Real and San Gabriel Road before 9 p.m.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 01, 2024
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Atascadero on Friday night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

El Camino Real was shut down near the accident scene as officials investigated. The affected lanes were reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

