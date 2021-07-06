Pedestrian suffers major injuries after being hit by truck near Orcutt

A 19-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries after being hit by a truck in the Orcutt area on the 4th of July.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday on Bradley Road south of Parkland Drive.

Officers say prior to the collision, a witness had reported seeing someone running back and forth across the street in the area. The witness reportedly lost sight of the person before hearing a horn and then the sound of the collision.

Officers say the pedestrian from Santa Maria is believed to have run into the road for unknown reasons where he was hit by an oncoming Ford F150.

The driver of the truck, identified also as a 19-year-old from Santa Maria, remained on scene, according to CHP.

Officers say drugs or alcohol were determined to not be contributing factors in the collision.

The pedestrian suffered head trauma and cuts to his body, according to CHP, and was taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

CHP said at last check, he was said to be stable.

