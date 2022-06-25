Watch Now
Pedestrian suffers major injuries in crash on Hwy 101

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
First responders at the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on northbound Highway 101 at Santa Maria Way on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 20:55:01-04

A man reportedly suffered major injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Santa Maria Way.

The man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to first responders.

Northbound lanes of the highway are open, but traffic through the area was slow for some time.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

