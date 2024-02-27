Pedestrian suspected of being intoxicated struck, injured by driver on Hwy 101 in Paso Robles

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash in Paso Robles Monday night.

The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of the Highway 46 East off-ramp.

According to CHP, the driver of a Nissan Sedan was heading northbound when a pedestrian was in the lanes of traffic and the driver hit them.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Paso Robles was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries in the crash but did not seek medical attention. The driver was not injured.

According to CHP, the pedestrian is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.