Penguin, our Pet of the Week, is ready to be cared for after having a litter of 12 puppies

Every Friday, we feature an animal from Woods Humane Society that is available for adoption. This week, it's Penguin's turn!

This very special girl is a two-year-old lab mix who was found as a stray just a few days after having a litter of 12 puppies.

A foster family was able to take them all in and now that her puppies have been adopted, she is looking for her forever home.

She loves to cuddle, learn new tricks and sunbathe, plus does well in a car and is house-trained.

She will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information!