People's Self-Help Housing gets $24k grant for nutrition program

People's Self-Help Housing has been awarded $24,000 in grant funding to develop a nutritional curriculum for their Camino Scholars program, the Central Coast nonprofit announced Monday.

PSHH is one of just six California organizations to receive the funds, which come from the Youth Consumer Education & Research Fund from the California Department of Justice.

The grant will allow PSHH to develop "culturally competent nutrition programming" and to update the current nutrition and physiology curriculum, the organization said in a release.

Included in the plan is funding to bring blenders, reusable water bottles and water filtration to PSHH's San Luis Obispo County centers to benefit students and their families.

Alisa Daglio, Congressional-award winning trainer with experience in nutrition and exercise, will work alongside PSHH to develop the program.

PSHH's Camino Scholars program is a nationally recognized education program that serves local students using a hybrid learning curriculum, small learning cohorts and personalized instruction at Academic Support Centers.