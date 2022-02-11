People's Self-Help Housing receives $24,000 grant

People's Self-Help Housing (PSHH) announced on Thursday that it received a $24,000 grant from the California Department of Justice for the development of nutrition curriculum.

The grant will allow the organization to develop competent programming for PSHH students and to revise the existing nutrition and physiology curriculum.

The funding comes from the California Office of the Attorney General and the Youth Beverage Consumer Education and Research fund. It will provide each of PSHH's centers in San Luis Obispo County with new, high-powered blenders to help students prepare their own smoothies and other fruit and vegetable-based recipes.

Reusable water bottles and water filtration systems will also benefit students and their families who participate in family cooking events and household nutritional consultations.

This past year, PSHH's nationally recognized education program, Camino Scholars, has been serving hundreds of students using a hybrid learning curriculum. During this time, students have shown improvement in their reading skills and advancements in math by over 60%.

Students have benefited from small learning cohorts, supported by in-person instruction personalized to their individual needs.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and Camino Scholars visit pshhc.org [pshhc.us4.list-manage.com].