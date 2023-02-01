People's Self-Help Housing to offer after-school program for Paso Robles students

The People's Self-Help Housing Education Program is partnering with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to provide a free after-school program.

Also known as Camino Scholars, the program will be offered to students in first to sixth grades.

Camino Scholars currently serves about 600 students at its onsite Learning Centers, and according to People's Self-Help Housing, has been shown to improve math and literacy skills.

"This is the first time we've been able to collaborate with the city of Paso Robles, the school district, and we've got two elementary schools that we're going to be participating with to expand our learning opportunities for not only our residents, but elementary school kids, so it's pretty exciting," said Ken Trigueiro, People's Self-Help Housing CEO & President.

Camino Scholars will be available at Canyon Creek Apartments for students enrolled at Pat Butler Elementary School and at Creston Gardens Apartments for students enrolled at Winifred Pifer Elementary School.