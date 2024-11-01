Pepper, our Pet of the Week, is celebrating the start of Senior Pet Month

Every Friday, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Pepper's turn in the spotlight.

She is nearly 15 years old and is ready to live a life of luxury.

She was found as a stray and brought to the North County Woods Humane Society cattery a few months ago.

The team there thinks she has been without a home for several years but she has adjusted perfectly to the shelter life. A perfect day for her includes cuddling up on a lap and being with the people who love her.

You can come to the cattery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to adopt this sweet girl!

Plus, she and all the other senior pets (over 7 years old) are fee-waived for the month of November in celebration of Adopt a Senior Pet Month!

Full details on Pepper and the Senior pet special can be found here!