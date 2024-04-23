Peregrine Falcon born and raised in captivity escapes at Laguna Lake

People in the San Luis Obispo area are asked to be on the lookout for an escaped educational falcon.

Born and raised in captivity, the Peregrine Falcon known as Morro has been with Pacific Wildlife Care (PWC) for the last 14 years.

According to PWC, Morro escaped at Laguna Lake on Saturday and was still missing as of Tuesday morning.

His handler, Jeri Benchman, tells KSBY Morro was startled by a loud noise at the Earth Day event there and broke free from his leash.

Morro has strands of short leather pieces on both legs that Benchman says should be visible.

Anyone who thinks they may see the bird is asked to call (805) 543-9453.

Benchman says there has already been an "amazing outpouring of concerns and leads from the community" and says a quick photo from anyone who may see the bird is extremely helpful.

She says he is healthy but likely unable to go too far.