A seawall repair project is underway in Shell Beach.

The project is taking place along Naomi Avenue near Memory Park.

According to the City of Pismo Beach, the permit for repairs was issued last week.

Cement trucks and a large crane have been assisting with the project.

With bluff erosion an ongoing concern in the area, the work is at last the second seawall project underway in the area.

Construction on a seawall is also underway at the base of a home on Indio Drive.