Person with gun arrested at Cambria Christmas Market, officials say

An arrest was made at the Cambria Christmas Market in Cambria Thursday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were flagged down there around 7 p.m. and told someone had a weapon.

The person was detained and arrested and a firearm found, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are on patrol at the Cambria Christmas Market just like they patrol other events in the county.

The market is located at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Dr.