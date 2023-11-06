UPDATE: Teen dies after being hit by train on tracks in Goleta

UPDATE (3:06 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the person struck on the tracks has been identified as a 16-year-old girl. Her name will be released by authorities once next-of-kin has been notified.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: A person died after being struck by a train on the tracks in Goleta Monday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just before 8 a.m. for an area of the tracks located near the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue.

Few details were immediately available but a sheriff’s spokesperson says the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were still working to confirm their identity as of Monday afternoon.