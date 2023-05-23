Person hit, killed by train near Santa Barbara

An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a train near Santa Barbara Monday night.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeperson confirmed the sheriff's office is handling the coroner's investigation.

While the spokesperon did not provide the location of the incident, a medical emergency was reported in the area of Modoc Road and Encore Drive around 10:10 p.m., according to Pulse Point.

The Pacific Surfliner was stopped north of Santa Barbara as of 10:15 p.m. due to what was described as a “trespasser incident.”

The sheriff's office says the name of the victim will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.

No other information was immediately available.

