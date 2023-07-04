Person hospitalized after pony goes into crowd during Templeton 4th of July Parade

One person was hospitalized after a pony was spooked during the Templeton 4th of July Parade.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the 600 block of Crocker Street during the parade Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's officials say the pony was hauling a carriage in the parade when for unknown reasons it was spooked and went into the crowd.

When the pony entered the crowd, sheriff's officials say someone was hit and that person was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The condition of that person was not immediately available, and it is unknown

at this time if it was the horse or the carriage that caused the injury.

Sheriff's officials say the pony was its own entity in the parade; as of right now, it is unknown if it was affiliated with any business or company.