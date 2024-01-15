Person shot and killed by deputies after a 4-hour standoff at Orcutt home

Blake Street in the Orcutt area is back open following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

People were evacuated from an Orcutt neighborhood Saturday night where an approximately four-hour standoff ended with the suspect being shot and killed by deputies.

“Normally this doesn't happen in our neighborhood. We've lived here 35 years- since ‘88,” Kathy Richards, an Orcutt resident said.

“It's a very quiet neighborhood, we don't have this kind of stuff,” Kit Christie, an Orcutt resident said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 800 block of Blake Street just before 5:30 p.m. to reports of a family dispute.

Deputies say the suspect had a firearm but that family members were able to get out of the house and call for help.

“I looked out my front door and the police were up and down the street..a bunch of cars, and they had a light shining on the house like a spotlight,” Christie said.

Kathy and Dale Richards live across the street from the home and had a clear view of what was going on.

“Police, helicopters, canine units were right in front of the house and the canine dog,” Richards said.

Tammy Annette also lives nearby but didn’t immediately know what was happening.

“I went to close my window last night and I looked out and I noticed there was a white escalade parked out front and people sitting all in our grass,” Annette said.

Deputies reportedly found the suspect in the backyard of the house where the officer-involved shooting took place.

“It wasn't just a shot here or there, it was a ‘bam bam bam bam bam’ and I thought there was probably about five or six shots,” Kathy Richards said.

The Richards were not evacuated but appreciated the increased police presence as outside agencies also responded.

“Thank God for the police because we were well covered in this area and they didn't panic anyone,” Richards said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details regarding the shooting. Officials say the involved deputies did not require medical attention.

This is still an ongoing investigation and names have not yet been released.